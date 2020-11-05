

As part of measures to diversify the economy of Obuasi, mining giant AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has begun a training programme on modern auto diagnostic for about 200 auto mechanics in the Obuasi Municipality.

The two weeks technical workshop on Auto Diagnostic services, which is being conducted in collaboration with the Obuasi secretariat of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI)is aimed at equipping mechanics and garages in the area with the requisite skills and knowledge in Auto Diagnostic to increase their profit margins.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Sustainability Manager of AngloGold said the training formed part of the Social Management Plan of Anglogold Ashanti, which sought to build the capacity of local businesses.

The objective, according to him, was to help diversify the economy of Obuasi and reduce the overreliance on the company for jobs.

Having identified gaps in the operations of local mechanics, Mr. Baidoo said there was the need to equip them with the requisite skills and knowledge in Auto Diagnostic to improve their operations and increase their profit margins.

Mr Baidoo announced that AGA had contracted Invest in Africa (IIA), a not-for-profit organization that had offices in UK, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal, to train 100 businesses in the Municipality to move them from Microenterprise status to Medium scale enterprises.

Mr Kelvin Ofori-Atta, Municipal Director of NBSSI praised Anglogold Ashanti Ghana for partnering them to build the knowledge and capacities of businesses in Obuasi.

He said the training would help the mechanics deliver quality services to their clients, generate additional revenue, and improve customer satisfaction.

Mr Kester Gyedu Denteh, an Assistant Director of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, expressed delight in the collaboration between the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and AngloGold Ashanti.

He said the training would add value to the work of the mechanics and make them more professional.

Meanwhile, Anglogold Ashanti has set up an Obuasi Enterprise and Skills Development Center.

The center which is situated at Anyinam in the Obuasi Municipality will develop the skills of the people and will serve as a one-stop shop for business development in the Municipality.