AngloGold Iduapriem Mine donates medical supplies to Fiaseman SHS

AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited (AAIL) has donated medical supplies worth over GHS 210,000 to Fiaseman Senior High School and a Community-Based Health Planning Services compound in Bankyim, all in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The items which include; medicines, hospital beds, mattresses, among others, are expected to help improve healthcare delivery in the Municipality in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG3).

Speaking to journalists after the presentation, Mr Stephen Adjei, Senior Manager- Sustainability, said “we received a request from Fiaseman SHS for medical supplies but as a corporate institution that has contributed to making healthcare more accessible to our host communities and beyond, we decided to help.”

He expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to place the school’s infirmary in a position to deliver quality health care to students who report to the facility.

“Additionally, the Mine has constructed a community centre for the residents of Bankyim and they have converted part into a Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHIPS) compound. We would donate similar medical supplies to them,” Mr Adjei indicated.

He reiterated that in terms of health interventions, Iduapriem Mine had assisted the two major health facilities in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, namely Tarkwa Municipal and Apinto Government hospitals severally to improve the health service delivery in the Municipality.

He added that the Mine would soon hand over a newly constructed clinic, including a maternity block, physicians’ flat and nurses’ quarters, to the Adieyie community, also in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

A representative of the Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, Madam Abigail Toffey, thanked Iduapriem Mine for the support and stressed that the donation was huge and timely.

Mr Robert Yalley, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics, expressed gratitude to AAIL and promised the items would be put to good use to encourage their donor to offer more support.

He also appealed to the management of AAIL and other benevolent organisations to provide the school with a vehicle and a new infirmary.