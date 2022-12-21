AngloGold to create industrial parks

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine is undertaking reclamation projects to ensure that all strategic lands in communities in Obuasi are converted and used as an industrial park.

The aim is to invest and utilize community lands to facilitate economic transformation agenda of Obuasi, together with key stakeholders.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager Sustainability, told the Ghana News Agency, on the sidelines of the opening of the annual Obuasi Trade show that, the land reclamation projects formed part of the 10-year socio-economic development plan on the Mine.

He said it was important to create a common platform to bring together all local industries and businesses to share ideas and network for their mutual benefits.

Mr Baidoo said the trade show, which was the fifth in the series, was expected to create a buoyant local economy as it reinforced the creative and innovativeness of the local industries in the communities.

It would also contribute to the local economic development of Obuasi through trade and tourism promotion, why helping to diversify the local economy to create enabling environment for wealth creation for the citizenry.

The trade show, which was being held on the theme: “harnessing our creative potentials to contribute to the economic development of Obuasi” was organized by AngloGold Ashanti, with support from some local government agencies, private institutions and the media.

A total of 300 local businesses are expected to participate in the show.

Ms. Faustina Amissah, Obuasi East District Chief Executive (DCE), said the vision of AGAG tied in with the government’s agenda of empowering the local people economically for their own benefits.

She said the district assembly would continue to create the enabling environment for local businesses and industries to grow and expand to create jobs for the people.

Mr Enock Didi, a representative from the Ashanti Regional Office of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, advised the people to patronize made –in Ghana products to help sustain Ghanaian businesses.

He praised AngloGold Ashanti for creating the platform for local industries to exhibit their products for the public to see what they were doing.

Some of the activities for this year’s trade show include; Products and services exhibition, music Festival, theatre Arts, fashion show, gospel concert, health walk and screening with free NHIS registration, Kids corner, and video gaming, among others.