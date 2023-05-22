Angola among sub-Saharan African countries most affected by climate change

Angolan Minister of Environment Ana Paula de Carvalho said on Thursday during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York that Angola is one of the sub-Saharan African countries most affected by climate change, experiencing significant impacts such as floods and droughts, Angola Press Agency reported on Friday.

The minister made these remarks at the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, noting that disasters are increasing in scale and impact on lives, livelihoods and ecosystems. She emphasized that these factors compromise the Angolan government’s development process and efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

She added that these costs deprive the government of funds that could otherwise be allocated to healthcare, education, social protection, and other vital public needs.

Angola has developed educational materials addressing topics related to drought, floods, malaria, natural disasters, and other cross-cutting themes, which will be incorporated into the school curriculum.

The Angolan National Institute of Meteorology recently predicted below-normal temperatures for the country’s current dry season, while heavy rainfall during the concluded rainy season resulted in 332 deaths in Angola. Enditem