Angola approves lifelong subsidy for former presidents

A bill proposing to grant a lifelong pension to former presidents has been unanimously approved by the National Assembly of Angola on Thursday in the country’s capital of Luanda.

The bill, which approves the statute of former presidents of the country, was presented by Angolan Minister of State and Chief of the Civil House of the President Adao de Almeida.

According to him, the objective of this legislative initiative is to regulate the rights and duties of former presidents of Angola, with exceptions for those who resigned from office or were removed in accordance with the constitution.

The bill proposes the right to a lifelong pension equivalent to the basic salary of the incumbent president of Angola, as well as health insurance, personal medical care, residence, official vehicle, security, office space, and an end-of-term allowance. Enditem