Angola calls for lasting peace in Great Lakes region

The Angolan parliament speaker has reiterated the country’s commitment to promoting democracy, good governance, the defense of human rights, and achieving lasting peace and security in the Great Lakes region.

At a roundtable discussion Tuesday on Luanda’s foreign policy in the Great Lakes region, Carolina Cerqueira, president of the National Assembly of Angola, emphasized the need for everyone to take on the challenge of transforming the region into a zone of political and social stability, shared growth, and development.

To achieve these common goals, she said that the countries must show solidarity in all circumstances, acting based on the values and best customs of African culture and respecting differences.

She said conflicts have hindered the implementation of the set targets for the region, such as regional integration that features the free movement of people and free trade. Enditem