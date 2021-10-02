Angola cbank says accumulated inflation to reach 27 percent by the end of 2021

The accumulated inflation in Angola should reach 27 percent by the end of 2021, central bank governor Jose Lima Massano has said.

Massano made a summary of the national and international macroeconomic situation and future perspectives at a meeting Thursday of the central bank’s monetary policy committee.

He said inflationary pressures remained at levels above 25 percent in the second quarter, with inflation reaching 26.9 percent in August, mainly due to higher food prices.

The central bank monetary policy committee estimated that the inflation rate will reach 27 percent at the end of 2021 and start falling only from 2022.

The policy committee decided to maintain the interest rate at 20 percent, the liquidity supply rate at 25 percent and the liquidity absorption rate at 15 percent, Massano said. Enditem