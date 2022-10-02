Angola central bank, UNDP sign financial inclusion memo

The National Bank of Angola (BNA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Wednesday signed a memorandum for financial inclusion, initialed by BNA governor Jose de Lima Massano and the resident representative of the UNDP in Angola Edo Stork, with the aim to accelerate actions conducted by the country’s central bank toward financial inclusion.

The UNDP will provide technical support for the deepening of digital means of payments, inclusion, and financial education, said the BNA’s Financial Inclusion administrator, Beatriz dos Santos.

Stork underscored the importance to work with the BNA in this process, stressing that the organization is with Angola to achieve the results of the National Development Plan.

“The UNDP also intends to assist the Angolan people in accessing finance, being able to explore and seek ways to benefit the people who need it most,” Stork said. Enditem