Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) came together on Monday in Luanda to debate security issues along their common border.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the bilateral defense and security commission meeting, the commander-general of the Angolan National Police, commissioner general Paulo de Almeida, said crimes and incidents along the common border is a concern.

According to the senior Angolan police officer, among the main crimes recorded along the border are illegal immigration, the smuggling of fuel, drugs, medicines and diamonds, human trafficking as well as poaching.

De Almeida said both countries should strive to prevent these crimes since they affect the political, economic and social stability of the two states.

On his side, DRC spokesman Louis d’Or Ngalamulume pointed out that his country and Angola have a long-standing relationship which must be maintained.

The Congolese official underlined that both countries “are working to maintain security on our border, both on the Angolan side and on the Congolese side.”

Several legal instruments concerning security and that emphasis cooperation are expected to be signed during the event.

The meeting taking place behind closed doors will last until Wednesday.