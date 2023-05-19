Angola generates US$5.5 million in VAT revenue since 2019

The revenues from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in Angola have reached three billion kwanzas (about 5.5 million U.S. dollars) since the tax policy was implemented in the country in 2019, a senior official has said.

The implementation of this tax has not only served as a robust revenue collection instrument but has also played a significant role in attracting and retaining domestic and foreign investments in various sectors of the economy, said Tiago Santos, administrator of the General Tax Administration (AGT) on Wednesday.

“Over the past three and a half years, VAT has acted as the primary tax instrument for revenue collection in most sectors of the country, enabling us to collect 30 percent of non-oil revenues,” he said at the 1st International VAT Conference held in Luanda. Enditem