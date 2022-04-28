Angola grapples with rising malaria cases and deaths

Angola has been working to rein in rising malaria cases and related deaths.

Luanda, the Angolan capital, registered 361,944 cases of malaria in the last three months, with 858 deaths, representing 161,850 more cases and 294 more deaths compared to the same period in 2021, the provincial supervisor of the fight against malaria of Luanda Health Department Alice Arnaldo dos Santos said Wednesday.

Alice said although Angola is experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, malaria is still the leading cause of death in Luanda province, adding that all primary and secondary units in the province received anti-malarial drugs for treatment of simple and severe malaria.

Angola’s Secretary of State for Public Health Franco Mufinda said earlier that the country recorded more than 2 million cases of malaria during the first three months of this year.

“We are fully aware that among the communicable diseases, malaria contributes with the greatest weight to the high rate of infant and child mortality that is registered in Angola and has also caused the death by indirect cause to several women, especially pregnant women,” Mufinda said.

Franco Mufinda added that a campaign involving the government and partners has made available 4 million mosquito nets for eight provinces to be delivered and about 10 million more to come for other provinces. Enditem