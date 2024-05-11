Angola plans to increase diamond production to 17.53 million carats by 2027

Angola plans to increase diamond extraction to 17.53 million carats by 2027, a senior official has said.

During a seminar held Thursday in Luanda, the capital of Angola, Alexandre Garrett, director of the Office of Studies, Planning and Statistics of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, outlined the goals of the National Development Plan 2023-2027 for the mining sector, saying that by 2027, 10 diamond-cutting factories will be built.

Data from the ministry shows that in 2023, Angola’s diamond production totaled 9.772 million carats.

In 2023, Angola ranks as the fourth largest diamond producer in Africa.