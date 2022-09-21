Angola president urges newly appointed cabinet staff to work harder

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has urged the new members of the cabinet staff to work harder and better communicate during the current five-year term for the well-being of the people and the nation.

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet ministers and provincial governors Monday, the president said “We need to work harder right from the beginning so that in the end we can say mission accomplished, we served the people and the Angolan nation.”

The president, who reappointed several ministers for the same positions, said their reappointment is a vote of confidence, since, as he said, he believes they can do better in the next five years.

“Each day that passes we will be in a better condition to perform with zeal, with success the missions that have been entrusted to us,” Lourenco said.

Lourenco took the oath of office on Sept. 15 for a second term as the country’s president at an inauguration ceremony held in Luanda, the Angolan capital. Enditem