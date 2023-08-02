Angola records 130 to 140 human rabies deaths annually

Angola records an annual average of 130 to 140 human rabies deaths, Jose Franco Martins, head of the Disease Control Department at the National Directorate of Public Health of the Angolan Ministry of Health, announced on Monday.

Speaking at the Conference on Risk Communication and Community Engagement for Human and Animal Rabies in the Angolan capital of Luanda, Martins described the number as “alarming.”

Martins said health authorities are currently collecting data to assess the impact of the disease during the first seven months of this year.

He indicated that the country has been tackling a rabies outbreak in recent months, adding that the health authorities plan to carry out a massive vaccination campaign for animals soon.

Rabies is a fatal disease typically transmitted from animals to humans, caused by a virus that affects the central nervous system and results in death after a swift progression.