Angola records big growth in telecommunications sector – president

Angola’s telecommunications, information technology, and communication sector is witnessing significant growth, according to Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

Lourenco made this statement Monday in the country’s capital of Luanda during his opening speech at the third edition of the International Forum on Information Technology and Communication of Angola (ANGOTIC 2023). He attributed the technological advancements to implementing various projects, such as satellite utilization and expanding broadband infrastructure throughout the country.

He also highlighted an increase in mobile phone and internet users. From 2021 to the first quarter of 2023, Angola observed a 55 percent surge in mobile telephone services and a 20 percent growth in internet access.

According to Matias Borges, the national director of Telecommunications and Information Technology, the first day of ANGOTIC 2023 witnessed the registration of 5,000 visitors. The event will continue until Wednesday.

Under the theme of “Connectivity and Technological Modernization,” this forum brings together more than 150 Angolan and foreign exhibitors, including Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE. Enditem