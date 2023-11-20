Angola records rise in oil output

Angola’s average daily oil production exceeded 1.14 million barrels in October, marking a slight increase of 3.08 percent compared to the previous month, data has shown.

According to the National Agency of Oil, Gas, and Biofuels, the industry regulator, Angola’s oil production in October reached 35,563,305 barrels, with a daily output of 1,147,203 barrels, surpassing the forecast.

Angola temporarily surpassed Libya in October, becoming the second-largest oil-producing country in Africa, only behind Nigeria, as per secondary source data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).