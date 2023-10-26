Angola records US$8.26 billion from crude oil exports in 3rd quarter

Angola exported approximately 96.37 million barrels of crude oil in the third quarter of this year, earning 8.26 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, a senior official said Wednesday.

China continued to be the primary destination for Angolan crude oil, accounting for 62.81 percent of the total exports in the third quarter, followed by Spain, France and the Netherlands, with 9.12 percent, 5.42 percent and 4.87 percent, respectively, said Angola’s Secretary of State for Oil and Gas Jose Barroso.

“We began the quarter with a crude oil price of 76 dollars per barrel and concluded at 98 dollars, which had a generally positive impact on crude exports, particularly for Angolan suppliers,” he noted.