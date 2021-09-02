Angola registers over US$4 billion in project investment since August 2018

Angola registered a total of 396 projects from August 2018 to July 2021, budgeted at 4.2 billion U.S. dollars, the country’s Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investments, which came from 48 countries, are expected to hire 27,778 domestic and 2,214 foreign workers, the AIPEX said.

The agency said a total of 171 projects linked to the industry sector are expected to attract 1.9 billion U.S. dollars, and 86 projects linked to the trade sector will draw an estimated investment of 152 million dollars, while 83 projects linked to the services sector will get around 335 million dollars.

There are 18 agricultural projects valued at 219 million dollars, nine construction projects estimated at 686 million dollars, eight fishery projects valued at 132 million dollars, five tourism projects worth 31 million dollars, the APIEX added.

The AIPEX said the projects are expected to be implemented in all provinces of the country, with 314 projects in Luanda. Enditem