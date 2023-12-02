Angola reports 15,000 new HIV cases annually – UNAIDS

Angola currently has 310,000 people living with HIV, with 15,000 new cases of infection and 13,000 AIDS-related deaths reported annually, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) said Wednesday in Luanda, Angola’s capital.

During the presentation of the 2023 Global HIV/AIDS Report, themed “Let Communities Lead,” the UNAIDS said that Angola has witnessed a 45 percent reduction in HIV/AIDS incidence between 2010 and 2022.

The data revealed that the age group most affected by HIV/AIDS is young people aged 15 to 24, particularly young girls and women, who experience a fourfold higher incidence compared to boys in Angola.

UNAIDS highlighted several challenges faced by Angola, including limited community investment in prevention, pervasive stigma and discrimination, insufficient resources to control viral spread, and weak adherence to antiretroviral treatment due to inadequate social support.