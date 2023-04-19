Angola, Russia discuss repatriating dividends from diamond mining company

Angola and Russia held a joint commission meeting online Monday to discuss the repatriation of dividends from Alrosa, Russia’s diamond mining company.

Alrosa holds a 32.8 percent stake in the Catoca diamond mine, Angola’s largest diamond mining operation. The meeting was held to discuss mechanisms to repatriate Alrosa’s dividends, totaling 185 million U.S. dollars, from the 2021 and 2022 financial years.

Luis Baptista Antonio, director of the exchange office of Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, said the parties discussed proposals to repatriate the dividends, considering the international sanctions against Alrosa due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The parties did not reach a definitive solution, but further meetings are expected.

Antonio emphasized that the priority is to find mechanisms to continue diamond production in Catoca, one of the world’s most significant projects, and that Alrosa’s exit will not impact the exploration progress. Enditem