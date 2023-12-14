Angola, Russia discuss strengthening cooperation

Angola’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Tete Antonio on Tuesday met with the Russian ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov to discuss issues related to the “enhancement of bilateral cooperation,” according to a press release from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The release said that during the meeting in Luanda, the capital of Angola, both parties discussed the need to carry out “high-level visits,” the implementation of the “Angola-Russia Bilateral Commission”, and the establishment of the “Technical-Military Cooperation Committee” between the two countries.

Russian authorities invited Angolan officials to participate in two international events in Russia, namely the International Youth Forum on Jan. 1, 2024, in Sochi and the International Women’s Forum, scheduled in St. Petersburg.