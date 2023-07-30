Angola spends US$549 million on fuel imports in April-June

Angola acquired 1,036,351 metric tons of fuel in April-June, 68 percent of which imported at a cost of 549 million U.S. dollars, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Angolan Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute.

Out of the 32 percent of locally produced fuel, 31 percent came from the Luanda Refinery, while the remaining 1 percent was sourced from Cabgoc-Topping de Cabinda.

According to the statement, Angola has an installed capacity of 675,968 cubic meters for liquid fuel storage on land. By the end of June, the country had 872 operational fuel-filling stations. Enditem