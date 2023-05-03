Angola spends US$803 million on purchase of fuels in Q1

Angola spent 803 million U.S. dollars on the acquisition of 1.2 million metric tons of petroleum derivatives for commercialization in the first quarter of this year, representing a 3 percent increase in quantity compared to the previous period, according to a summary presented on Friday in the Angolan capital of Luanda by the country’s regulatory institute.

The Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute of Angola was cited by Angola Press Agency as saying that in the first quarter, of the products acquired, 64% were imported, 35% from the Luanda Refinery, and 1% from the Cabinda Golf Company-Topping in Cabinda.

In Angola, three new refineries are being built to process crude oil in Cabinda, Soyo, and Lobito, quantities that will impact the reduction of current volumes of imported refined products.

Out of the amount acquired for commercialization, approximately 48.2% corresponds to diesel, 35.3% to gasoline, 9.4% to fuel oil, 5.5% to Jet A1, 1.3% to illuminating oil, and the remaining 0.2% to asphalt.

With only 0.314 dollars per liter, Angola is the fourth cheapest country of gasoline in the world, according to data updated in April by the Global Petrol Prices website.

Due to fiscal issues and pressure from international financial institutions, the Angolan government has announced that it will gradually phase out its fuel price subsidy policy. Enditem