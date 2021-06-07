Angola on Friday reaffirmed its support to the process of transforming the the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) into a regional parliament.

The statement is from the speaker of Angola’s National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, during a virtual meeting of the Executive Committee of the SADC-PF taking place from Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“I would like to guarantee that the Angolan Parliament, the government and the President of the Republic maintain their support for the process of transforming the SADC-PF into a regional parliament,” he said.

He assured that Angola is ready to make its contribution, “so that this noble and important mission achieves the success that we all hope and long for.”

The speaker of the Angolan parliament congratulated his counterparts in Zimbabwe and Namibia for the lobbies carried out to bring to a successful conclusion the process of transforming the SADC-PF into a regional parliament.

In his turn, the president of the SADC-PF, Christophe Pwanga of the DRC, in his opening speech, called for maintaining the dynamics of the agenda for transforming the SADC-PF into a regional parliament.

The transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a regional parliament was recommended in several forums by the SADC Council of Ministers, in particular in 2018 in Windhoek, but to date it still remains an inconclusive issue.

The SADC-PF, created in 1997, is the current structure for liaison and discussion among parliamentarians in the region, acting as an autonomous inter parliamentary body. Enditem