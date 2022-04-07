Angola Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Analyses Report 2021: Angola Gains Additional International Broadband Capacity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Angola – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Angola gains additional international broadband capacity
Angola’s telecom infrastructure benefits from a number of submarine cable networks, including the recently expanded 2Africa system. Progress has also been made with terrestrial links. Angola Telecom in May 2021 completed an 800km cross-border cable linking Luanda to Cabinda province, bordering the DRC. The cable has onward connectivity across the DRC.
Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Facebook have also partnered to build a 2,000km network in the DRC which will serve as a hub for connecting to other cables linking to Atlantic Ocean to East Africa. This creates a digital corridor connecting the DRC with Angola and other countries in the region, with work expected to be completed by late 2023.
A separate 600km link connecting Angola and the DRC was completed by Internet Technologies Angola (ITA) in September 2021, providing an additional 200Gb/s of capacity which is expected to result in reduced access prices for end-users. Investment in the cable by Paratus Group was stimulated by the strong growth in broadband traffic and connectivity needs resulting from measures adopted by the government during the pandemic.
In line with these developments, the government has launched a tender for an operator to manage Angola Telecom’s national backbone and metropolitan networks. The new operator of the company’s network infrastructure is expected to improve the quality of services nationally by extending metro fibre networks.
