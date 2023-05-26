Angola to ensure electricity access for 60 percent population by 2027

Angola’s Minister of Energy and Water Joao Baptista Borges stated Tuesday in Luanda, the capital of Angola, that 60 percent of the Angolan population will have access to electricity by 2027, “if everything goes as planned.”

He also emphasized that there is a significant need to expand the water distribution network in all provincial capitals. The World Bank has been providing substantial support, both financially and through the Water Sector Development Program, for these projects, he said.

He revealed that the World Bank has recently approved a financial support package of 125 million U.S. dollars for sanitation projects in three municipalities in the coastal province of Benguela, located in the country’s central region.

According to the latest data from the official website of the World Bank, as of 2020, only 46.9 percent of the people in Angola had access to electricity. Enditem