Angola to ensure electricity access for 60 percent population by 2027

By
Xinhua
-
0
Canola plants blossom in a field beneath electricity pylons, as South African utility Eskom experiences frequent power outages, near Cape Town, South Africa, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Angola’s Minister of Energy and Water Joao Baptista Borges stated Tuesday in Luanda, the capital of Angola, that 60 percent of the Angolan population will have access to electricity by 2027, “if everything goes as planned.”

He also emphasized that there is a significant need to expand the water distribution network in all provincial capitals. The World Bank has been providing substantial support, both financially and through the Water Sector Development Program, for these projects, he said.

He revealed that the World Bank has recently approved a financial support package of 125 million U.S. dollars for sanitation projects in three municipalities in the coastal province of Benguela, located in the country’s central region.

According to the latest data from the official website of the World Bank, as of 2020, only 46.9 percent of the people in Angola had access to electricity. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here