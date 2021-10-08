Angola with high prevalence rate of blood pressure – cardiologist

Thirty percent of the more than 30 million Angolan population suffer from high blood pressure, a national cardiologist Marisa Pina Neto said here Thursday.

Speaking at the 5th Angolan Congress of Cardiology and High Blood Pressure, Neto indicated that of the affected most are unaware of having the condition.

“It’s a global problem, but in the meantime it’s not out of control. There is an individual responsibility and together it is possible to fight this evil,” the cardiologist stressed.

Recent studies carried out by the Angolan Society of Cardiovascular Diseases showed that the prevalence rate is higher for people over 18 years of age.

The congress aimed at sharing knowledge about the health problem, discussing cardiovascular diseases and outlining plans, goals and strategies for future action. Enditem