The Angolan government has yielded a total of 31 billion kwanza (52.6 million U.S. dollars) with privatization of 14 companies, from 2019 to April this year, the Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, Osvaldo Victorino Joao, said on Monday.

Most of the privatized factories are located at Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), the official said, adding that the privatization of the 14 companies will enable the creation of 150 direct jobs and 320 indirect ones.

Osvaldo Victorino Joao also said the Angolan state will privatize its assets in another 51 companies by December this year, which will enable it to raise 100 billion kwanza.

Angola aims to privatize its assets at the state oil firm Sonangol, the diamond firm Endiama and the Angolan airlines TAAG, among a number of commercial and industrial banks, security company as well as the Angolan Debt and Securities Exchange (Bodiva) and others.