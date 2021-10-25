Angolan Ambassador to Ghana visits Gbledi Traditional Area

The Angolan ambassador to Ghana, João Domingos Baptista Quiosa, Sunday paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of the Gbledi Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

The visit formed part of a ‘fact finding’ mission to the region to explore and familiarise himself with the investment, tourism and all the potentials that the region has, all in the quest to promote inter-regional trade, dialogue and cultural integration among Africans.

The Ambassador addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of the Area at Gbledi Gbogame, noted that it was a pleasure to visit the area, adding that “beauty is here in Africa. Beauty is here in this beautiful mountain.”

“We hope we can take this moment to unite and start something very important for us Africans. Let us work among ourselves to develop our Africa. Let us trade among ourselves.”

He said tourism had been seen as important factor in the region and would share a word about the beautiful Afadjato Mountain and made sure tourist came to see it, adding that Africa was about brotherhood, friendship and culture.

Ambassador João Domingos Baptista Quiosa said that he had taken note of a water project appeal made by the people of the Area and would see what could be done about it.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Eastern and Oti Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), lauded the clean and friendly environment in the Area as one of the many clean environments in the region.

He said it was the hope that the outcome of the Ambassador’s visit would produce good intentions of the people of Gbledi and the Angolans, adding that the visit should be the beginning of a lasting friendship of the people of the two countries.

Togbega Homatekpor V, Paramount Chief of Gbledi Traditional Area, said Gbledi in 1990 started its Gbledi-Agumatsa Ecotourism in collaboration with the Ghana Wildlife Society with financial support from the Netherland Government.

He said the project as at today, had some interesting tourist attraction such as the Afadjato-Agumatsa range, adding that a factor of the project, which could not stand the test of time was a sustainable livelihood empowerment activity such as butterfly farming, bee keeping among others.

Togbega Homatekpor noted that the small-scale economic activities then, were promoted to Gbledi’s pleasure but unfortunately came to a sudden halt, adding that revisiting the activities would be of a great service to the community and called for the Ambassador’s assistance.

He said Gbledi as one of the tourist hubs in Ghana was without accessible and potable drinking water and all attempts made to undertake water projects had proved futile due to inability to raise resources.

The Paramount Chief appealed to the office of the Ambassador to consider sponsoring the water project for the community in his honour as an Ambassador to Ghana.

The Ambassador was accompanied by officials from the Angola Embassy and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).