Angolan and Malian foreign ministers to visit China

Foreign minister of Angola Tete Antonio and foreign minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop will pay official visits to China from Dec. 5 to 8 and from Dec. 6 to 10 respectively, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
The ministers are visiting at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.
