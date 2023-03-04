Angolan national diamond company to raise production

The National Diamond Company of Angola (Endiama) has announced plans to increase its diamond production to 12 million carats in 2023, exceeding last year’s output of 9 million carats, according to Jose Ganga Junior, chairman of the Board of Directors of Endiama.

He emphasized that achieving this target would depend on improving the production structure of operating mines and launching new exploration projects.

Ganga Junior also said that the implementation process for the Diamond Exchange in Angola is continuing as scheduled, but it is expected to be operational in a temporary location in the second half of the year.

Endiama manages the entire value chain of Angola’s diamond industry as the exclusive concessionaire, which includes mining, processing, and marketing. Enditem