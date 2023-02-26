Angolan oil giant reports turnover of US$12.6 billion in 2022

Angola’s state oil company Sonangol reported a record-high turnover of 12.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 since separating its concessionary function, according to local media.

Local media quoted Sebastiao Gaspar Martins, the company’s chairman of the Board of Directors, as saying during a press conference on Friday to mark the company’s 47th anniversary in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

Martins attributed the results to the sales of crude oil and refined products and the positive evolution of barrel prices on the international market.

Sonangol accounts for 18 percent of Angola’s national production, equivalent to 200,000 barrels per day.

The company will continue to work towards raising production levels, Martins said. Enditem