Angolan orphans receive Christmas gifts from Chinese chamber of commerce

A Chinese chamber of commerce delivered Christmas gifts to Angolan children Thursday at one of the largest orphanages in Luanda, Angola’s capital.

Children at the Viana Reception Center received food, school supplies, hygiene products, and toys for the Christmas festivity.

Governor of Luanda, Manuel Homem, thanked Chinese companies for their donation and long-term support to vulnerable groups in Angola.

Wang Chuanbin, president of the Chinese association, said Chinese residents in Angola have always been committed to caring for local vulnerable groups, trying to make more contributions to a friendly relationship between the two countries.

The donation also attracted Portuguese and local companies' participation.