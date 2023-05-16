Angolan president meets Chinese ambassador on bilateral cooperation

President Joao Lourenco has held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao to discuss the cooperation between the two countries on economic development, shared values and common interests.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting on Monday, the Chinese ambassador said that the two countries enjoy sound relations at a time when they are celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

He reiterated China’s financial support to Angola, saying that China will continue to invest in the construction of infrastructure projects in the African country.

He also noted that China and Angola will continue to maintain high-level contacts to further consolidate political, diplomatic and economic relations, adding that trade between the two countries reached 207 billion U.S. dollars last year. Endtiem