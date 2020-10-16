Angolan President Joao Lourenco delivered on Thursday a message on the State of the Nation, in which he highlighted his governance policies and new measures to revive the economy and combat poverty, among others.

In his speech, the Angolan head of state said that local elections will take place for the first time in the country, reaffirming his commitment to their implementation.

Lourenco also highlighted the fight against corruption and promised to continue to pay particular attention to the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law.

He underscored that the Angolan government will continue to pay due attention to the fight against COVID-19, however, it will mainly focus on the country’s economic diversification and increase of domestic production.

According to the president, the government spent 300 million U.S. dollars less on food imports compared with 2019, emphasizing that the country plans to double its production capacity of wheat flour, from 600,000 to 1.2 million tons in 2021.

He also pointed out that around 19,000 jobs have been created in recent months by companies and employment centers.