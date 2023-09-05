Angolan stock exchange sees notable increase in H1 net profit

The Angola Debt and Stock Exchange (Bodiva) reported a net profit of approximately 805.4 million kwanzas (about 980,000 U.S. dollars) in the first half of the year, up 1,015 percent compared to the same period of last year, according to a press release on Bodiva’s official website Monday.

This profit surge was attributed primarily to the growth in trading volume, especially the new maintenance commission for stock transactions and an increase in secondary market transactions.

Bodiva recorded a year-on-year increase of 119.6 percent in the total amount traded during the first half of the year, reaching approximately 1.076 billion kwanzas, said the press release.