Angola’s 2022 gold output surges 145 percent

Angola produced 2,540 fine ounces of gold in 2022, 145 percent more than the previous year, the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas has said.

The country exported 2,519 fine ounces of gold, earning 3,455,715 U.S. dollars, in 2022, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates and Portugal were the only two export destinations for Angola’s gold.

The ministry also pointed out that technical issues and delays in the start of some projects hampered gold production in Angola. Enditem