Angola’s begins to vaccinate Nomadic population in Namibe province

Over 3,000 nomads people in the district of Bibala in Angola’s southern Namibe province, began to be vaccinated with Sinopharm, as part of country prevention against COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the head of the provincial health office, Corintios Miguel.

Miguel said two teams of six health personnel each have been deployed for this locality, where the majority of the population is nomadic.

The administrator of Bibala, Ameli Camunheira, in a statement said that the awareness process continues, so that these people can all be vaccinated and thus prevent the spread of the infection in the municipality.

According to Camunheira, the municipality of Bibala has not registered any case of COVID-19 so far.

Official data indicate that in the province of Namibe more than 60,000 people have already been vaccinated with doses of Astrazeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm. Enditem