Angola’s consumer prices up in June

By
Xinhua
-
0
Consumer Confidence
(FILES)-- A file photo taken on March 20, 2014 shows shoppers at the new South African retail giant Shoprite outlet in Kano, northern Nigeria. Nigeria has overtaken South Africa as the continent's largest economy with a GDP of $453 billion in 2012, officials said on April 6, 2014. The figure is based on a long-overdue rebasing of Nigeria's gross domestic product to reflect changes in the structure of production and consumption, and compares with South Africa's 2012 result of $384 billion. AFP PHOTO / AMINU ABUBAKAR

The national consumer price index (IPCN) of Angola, a main gauge of inflation, rose 11.25 percent year on year in June, and 1.41 percent on a monthly basis, according to a report released by the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INE) Wednesday.

The IPCN report, which tracks price fluctuations of goods and services in Angola, indicated that the 1.41 percent monthly increase in June is the highest since April 2022. Throughout the past year, the monthly IPCN variation rates have remained below 1 percent.

Among the expenditure categories examined in the report, transportation experienced the largest price increase, with a monthly rise of 2.71 percent.

Other significant increases were observed in healthcare, clothing and footwear, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, which saw respective increases of 2.08 percent, 1.53 percent, and 1.46 percent, respectively.

Luanda, the capital of Angola, showed the highest monthly IPCN variation.

On June 1, Angola announced an 87.5 percent increase in gasoline prices and revealed plans to gradually phase out fuel subsidies. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here