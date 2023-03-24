Angola’s National Bank announced Thursday that the country’s current account recorded a surplus balance of 11.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, representing an 11.4 percent share of the gross domestic product and a 40 percent increase from 2021.

The central bank’s Information Note on External Statistics for 2022 reveals that the surge in exports, primarily crude oil, driven by the recovery of Angolan oil prices by 43.9 percent, contributed to the current account’s positive performance.

Angola’s reserve assets totaled 14.6 billion dollars at the end of 2022, equivalent to six months of import cover, compared to 15.5 billion dollars in 2021, as stated in the central bank’s report on external statistics for 2022. Enditem