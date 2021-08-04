Angola’s Joao Lourenco bids President Akufo-Addo farewell

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco Tuesday described as “very successful and a mission accomplished” his three-day visit to Ghana.

Lourenco, who was in the country at the invitation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said this when he called at the Jubilee House, Accra to bid farewell to the President after his visit.

The Angolan President said he was leaving Ghana happy because the two countries had now established the requirements to strengthen and deepen their ties.

He thanked the Government and people of Ghana Ghana for the warm reception and excellent hospitality accorded him and his entourage, and said he would hold fond memories of the visit to the country.

During his visit, the two countries initiated an agreement to hold consultations to boost political and economic ties between both nations.

The agreement allows for a consultative mechanism for Ghana and Angola to interact regularly on areas of mutual interest, particularly in mining and hydrocarbon industry development, agriculture, education, tourism, transportation, and maritime security.

Angola looks to explore Ghana’s vast experience in the mining and cocoa sectors, whilst Ghana seeks to benefit from Angola’s rich knowledge in the oil and gas sector.

The two nations, during talks between their leaders, vowed to jointly, fight threats to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Lourenco’s visit had given new impetus to the ties between Ghana and Angola.

He made a personal commitment to ensure that the two countries scaled up economic and political relations for their mutual benefit.

President Lourenco, in August 2019, invited President Akufo-Addo for a state visit to Angola and his call in Ghana is a reciprocal.

As part of his visit, Mr Lourenco toured, laid a wreath and planted a tree at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra.

He also visited the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and adressed the Parliament of Ghana.