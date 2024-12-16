Angola’s Mabululu Clinches Goal of the Year at 2024 CAF Awards, Issah Falls Short

Aziz Issah’s stunning long-range strike for Dreams FC against Angola’s APC Lobito was narrowly beaten to the 2024 CAF Goal of the Year award by Angola’s Mabululu.

Issah’s goal, scored during the CAF Confederation Cup last season, had earned him a spot among the final 11 nominees. However, Mabululu’s curling effort for Angola against Namibia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was the clear winner, securing 121,192 votes. Issah, despite his impressive strike, finished second to last with just 4,512 votes.

The 19-year-old midfielder played a pivotal role in Dreams FC’s historic run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals, scoring four goals and providing two assists. His standout performances earned him a summer loan move to FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus was the only Ghanaian player to receive recognition at the awards, earning a place in the prestigious CAF 11.