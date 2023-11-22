Angola’s national airline expands international network with more flight frequencies

Angola’s national flag carrier, TAAG Angola Airlines, is set to enhance its international connectivity by increasing flight frequencies on four key routes, effective Dec. 11, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The airline will now operate daily flights between Luanda, Angola’s capital city, and Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Additionally, the routes connecting Luanda to Pointe-Noire, a major city in the Republic of the Congo, and Sao Tome, the capital of Sao Tome and Principe, will see their frequencies doubled to two flights per week, operating on Mondays and Fridays.

Furthermore, the Luanda-Maputo route, serving Mozambique’s capital city, will receive a significant boost with an increase to five weekly flights, operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The route expansions reflect TAAG Angola Airlines’ commitment to strengthening its position as a leading regional carrier and facilitating connectivity across the African continent.