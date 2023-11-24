Angola’s national airline increases  number of flights to Brazil

Angola’s national carrier, TAAG Airlines, announced on Friday that it will increase the frequency of its flights between Luanda, the capital of Angola, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, to six times a week, starting from Dec. 11.

In a press release, TAAG Airlines said that Sao Paulo is a strategic route for the airline, as it serves as a connection hub between Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

The Luanda-Sao Paulo route will operate daily flights, except Wednesdays, with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

