Angola’s net international reserves stand at US$14.1 billion

Angolan President Joao Lourenco said on Monday that the country’s net international reserves have reached 14.1 billion U.S. dollars, ensuring at least seven months of imports.

Lourenco made the remarks during the State of the Nation Address at the National Assembly of Angola, marking the opening of the new parliamentary year of the Fifth Legislature of the Angolan Parliament.

“We have been able to honor our commitments, which is why our creditors continue to trust Angolan institutions,” he said.

Lourenco said the inflationary trend observed in Angola in recent months was influenced by external factors, such as increased food prices on international markets.

“We need to increase national production and reduce our external dependence on products that we have the potential and capacity to produce locally to meet internal needs,” he said.

In his speech, the president also mentioned the gradual removal of fuel subsidies, noting that the final price of fuel for Angolan consumers is well below the cost of production and importation.

The Angolan government will “continue to make, gradually, the necessary adjustments until we approach the real market values,” Lourenco said.