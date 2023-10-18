Angola’s oil output declined marginally in September

Angola’s average daily oil production stood at more than 1.1 million barrels in September, a slight decline of 1.43 percent compared to the previous month, official data has shown.

According to the National Agency of Oil, Gas, and Biofuels, Angola’s oil production in September reached 33,380,548 barrels, and the output for the third quarter of 2023 exceeded 104 million barrels, registering an increase of more than 4.3 million barrels from the previous quarter.

In September, Angola maintained its position as the third-largest oil producer in Africa, with daily output ranking just below Nigeria and Libya, according to secondary sources data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).