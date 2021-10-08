Angola’s police warn of vulnerability of local banks to cybercrime

Angolan banks are vulnerable to cyber crimes, the director of cybercrime department of the country’s Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) Edgar Cuico said Thursday.

The official defended the need for banks to equip themselves so as to strengthen their cyber security.

Speaking to the press, Cuico underlined that “cyber attacks have contributed to the deficient functioning of national banking institutions.”

The chief superintendent added that from January to August, his department received more than 500 reports related to cyber crimes. Enditem