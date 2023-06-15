Angola’s telecommunication sector highlights partnerships with Chinese companies

Chinese companies are reliable and highly welcomed partners in the telecommunications market in Angola, according to Marcos Damiao, deputy general director of Angola’s National Institute for the Dvelopment of the Information Society (Infosi), in an interview with Xinhua.

Damiao made these statements during Angola’s International Forum of Information and Communication Technologies, held in Luanda, the capital of Angola, from Monday to Thursday. The event brought together more than 150 Angolan and foreign exhibitors, including Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE.

He emphasized that the partnerships established with Chinese companies over the years have proven successful. He specifically mentioned the Angola Data Center project, which was carried out in collaboration with Huawei, highlighting its excellent performance over the years without any complaints.

“We currently have a partnership with Huawei in the construction and implementation of the Angola Government Cloud, and we believe that Chinese equipment and services are among the best in the world,” he said.

N’Silu Ferreira, director of IP and Transmission at Unitel, Angola’s largest mobile telecommunications service operator, also praised the partnerships with Chinese companies and expressed optimism about future cooperation with them.

Ferreira said that the availability of Chinese equipment is a competitive option and, in many cases, surpasses that of traditional suppliers.

He highlighted that Unitel has been collaborating with Huawei for over 10 years in Angola, having witnessed a close level of collaboration, not only in terms of technological equipment sales but also in personnel training. Enditem