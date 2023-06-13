Angry Ashaiman residents chase out MCE over poor road network

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere has been chased out by his residents at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region for poor road network within the constituency .

The MCE visited the district to discuss concerns that had an impact on their economy.

However, when they saw the MCE, irate residents who were reportedly dissatisfied with his performance began verbally attacking him.

The MCE was attacked by irate locals who were upset about the area’s inadequate road system and hurled different objects at him.

It took his security detail to diffuse the situation and remove him.

They accused the MCE of doing little to advance the neighborhood’s social and infrastructure development and pressed him to name just one social intervention program he had implemented since taking office.

“We thought that Albert Boakye Okyere is coming to relieve us of our burdens but our assessments and evaluations of his performance show clearly that he is not cut for the job,”The residents said