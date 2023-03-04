Angry fans prevent Hearts coach Matic fom training

Some angry fans of Accra Hearts of Oak prevented the team’s Head Coach Slavko Matic from training with his side on Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s encounter against archrivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

There has been intense pressure on Matic to resign from his position following their bad run of form, which has seen Hearts drop into sixth place with 28 points on the league table.

Ahead of the crucial encounter with Asante Kotoko, Matic, who showed up at the club’s training ground on Friday morning, was not allowed to join the first team at training by some angry fans.

The club had earlier issued a statement urging fans to remain calm and not engage in any form of violence.

“As a club, the safety of all its employees remains paramount. We are law-abiding and will therefore not shield anyone who engages in any violence against the spirit of the game.

“We urged all Phobians to rather channel their petitions or grievances, if any, through the management to the Board for redress,” the statement said.

But some fans did not heed to the call from the club as they were present at the training grounds and prevented Matic from undertaking his duties.

Further information gathered indicates that the Serbian gaffer has reported the case to the Police Headquarters in Accra, with investigations currently ongoing.

The Phobians face a stern test against a strong Kotoko side on Sunday, as the winner of the encounter would also clinch the 2023 President’s Cup.